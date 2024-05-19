 MFA League: Brandon Fernandes' Brace Helps Union Bank Of India Crush Bank Of Baroda
MFA League: Brandon Fernandes' Brace Helps Union Bank Of India Crush Bank Of Baroda

The Ryan D’Souza coached Union Bank of India started in aggressive attacking fashion and with the match just 10 minutes old they took the lead through the superb efforts of Patel who found the back of the Bank of Baroda net.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 07:59 PM IST
Strong title contenders Union Bank of India riding on the brilliance of striker Brandon Fernandes who scored two goals went on to record an authoritative 4-0 win against Bank of Baroda in a Premier (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra. Tyson Patel and Madhav Modak scored the other two goals to secure Union Bank’s win.

The Bank of Baroda team coached by Aazar Ansari put up a good fight and had their chances to score the equalizer but they were unable to capitalize on the chances that came their way, including a penalty and that cost them dear.

Union Bank doubled the lead when the opportunistic striker Fernandes did well to fire in the second goal and give his team a comfortable 2-0 cushion at the break.

After the change of ends, Union Bank of India continued to launch raids into the rival territory and midway through the second session Fernandes was once again bang on target scoring his second and the team’s third goal and put them in the driver’s seat.

Union Bank added to Bank of Baroda’s misery as Modak scored the fourth goal in the fourth minute of additional period to round-off the winning tally and to stay in contention of winning the championship.

Union Bank of India will meet HDFC Bank in the last match next week.

Result – Premier Corporate Div: Union Bank of India 4 (Brandon Fernandes 2, Tyson Patel, Madhav Modak) beat Bank of Baroda 0.

