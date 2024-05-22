MFA League: Mumbai Strikers Defeat Strangerz FC In Second Division Match

Mumbai Strikers FC Youth put a good combined performance and defeated Strangerz FC 3-1 in a Second Division Group-C match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Karnatak SA ground, Cross Maidan on Wednesday.

In a keenly contested encounter, Mumbai Strikers scored through Ram Madye, Sarvesh Daundkar and Vinit Patil to complete their winning tally while Strangerz FC pulled one back through Piyush Dawra’s efforts.

In another match of the same division, Jeevies FC and Iron Born FC Under-21 shared honours as they played out a tame goalless draw.

Results – Second Div: Jeevies FC 0 drew with Iron Born FC Under-21 0.

Mumbai Strikers FC Youth 3 (Ram Madye, Sarvesh Daundkar, Vinit Patil) beat Strangerz FC 1 (Piyush Dawra).