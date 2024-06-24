MFA League: GIFA Sports Club Beats Go Equal Sports Club In Women's Super Division Match

GIFA Sports Club played well and showed good understanding and scored two quick goals to prevail over Go Equal Sports Club by a 2-0 margin in a Women’s Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

Striker Shabina Shaikh struck the first goal in the 35th minute and five minutes later Pooja Gautam doubled the lead by scoring the second goal and sealed the win.

Earlier, Uran FA got the better of Mumbai Marines FC Youth by a narrow 1-0 scoreline. Ruturaj Patil was the hero of Uran’s win as he netted the decisive winning goal.

Later, YSA Mulund registered an identical 1-0 win against South Mumbai FC in another match of the same division. Striker Umesh Shikare scored the all-important winning goal.

Results – Third Div: Uran FA 1 (Ruturaj Patil) beat Mumbai Marines FC Youth 0.

YSA Mulund 1 (Umesh Shikare) beat South Mumbai FC 0.

Women Super League: GIFA Sports Club 2 (Shabina Shaikh, Pooja Gautam) beat Go Equal Sports Club 0.