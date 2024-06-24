 MFA League: GIFA Sports Club Beats Go Equal Sports Club In Women's Super Division Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMFA League: GIFA Sports Club Beats Go Equal Sports Club In Women's Super Division Match

MFA League: GIFA Sports Club Beats Go Equal Sports Club In Women's Super Division Match

Striker Shabina Shaikh struck the first goal in the 35th minute and five minutes later Pooja Gautam doubled the lead by scoring the second goal and sealed the win.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 07:46 PM IST
article-image

GIFA Sports Club played well and showed good understanding and scored two quick goals to prevail over Go Equal Sports Club by a 2-0 margin in a Women’s Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

Striker Shabina Shaikh struck the first goal in the 35th minute and five minutes later Pooja Gautam doubled the lead by scoring the second goal and sealed the win.

Earlier, Uran FA got the better of Mumbai Marines FC Youth by a narrow 1-0 scoreline. Ruturaj Patil was the hero of Uran’s win as he netted the decisive winning goal.

Read Also
MFA League: Egypsio Noronha, Kartik Bele Strike Four Goals As ESIC Register 8-2 Victory
article-image

Later, YSA Mulund registered an identical 1-0 win against South Mumbai FC in another match of the same division. Striker Umesh Shikare scored the all-important winning goal.

Results – Third Div: Uran FA 1 (Ruturaj Patil) beat Mumbai Marines FC Youth 0.

YSA Mulund 1 (Umesh Shikare) beat South Mumbai FC 0.

Women Super League: GIFA Sports Club 2 (Shabina Shaikh, Pooja Gautam) beat Go Equal Sports Club 0.

Read Also
MFA League: Yohan Mahanti Strikes Two In Romit Academy Win
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup Super 8 LIVE: Virat Kohli Falls For A Duck As Australia Rock India Early...

IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup Super 8 LIVE: Virat Kohli Falls For A Duck As Australia Rock India Early...

FMCG Major Britannia Industries To Close Its Historic Kolkata Factory; VRS Offer Accepted by...

FMCG Major Britannia Industries To Close Its Historic Kolkata Factory; VRS Offer Accepted by...

'Watershed Moment': Netizens React As Riyan Parag Becomes The First Assamese Cricketer To Be...

'Watershed Moment': Netizens React As Riyan Parag Becomes The First Assamese Cricketer To Be...

UDTA PUNE: Viral Video Shows Youths With Drug-Like Substance During Party At Bar; 8 Arrested, 5 Cops...

UDTA PUNE: Viral Video Shows Youths With Drug-Like Substance During Party At Bar; 8 Arrested, 5 Cops...

Caught On CCTV: Hospital Staff Hits Elderly Bed-Ridden Patient In His Stomach; Netizens Demand...

Caught On CCTV: Hospital Staff Hits Elderly Bed-Ridden Patient In His Stomach; Netizens Demand...