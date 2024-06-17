MFA League: Yohan Mahanti Strikes Two In Romit Academy Win

Romit Academy inspired by the brilliance of striker Yohan Mahanti who struck a brace of goals defeated South Mumbai Football Academy by a comfortable 2-0 margin in a Third Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

After a barren first half Yohan broke the deadlock by striking the first goal of the match in the 40th minute of the 60-minute encounter. Seven minutes later the dashing striker Yohan was again bang on target with the second goal to seal Romit Academy’s win.

In a closely fought encounter of the same division, Dadar XI worked hard and managed to snatch a tense 1-0 win against Golar India FA with striker Harsh Jadhav scoring the decisive winning goal in the 31st minute. Harsh’s effort helped the Dadar team pocket all the three points.

In another Third Division match, Worli Warriors Academy did well to record a fighting 2-1 win against Kandivali FC. Strikers Dinesh Paswan and Samat Shaikh struck one goal each for the Worli side, while Jahaan Khan scored Kandivali FC’s lone goal.

Results – Third Div: Romit Academy 2 (Yohan Mahanti 2) beat South Mumbai FA 0.

Worli Warriors Academy 2 (Dinesh Paswan, Samat Shaikh) beat Kandivali FC 1 (Jahaan Khan).

Dadar XI 1 (Harsh Jadhav) beat Golar India FA 0.