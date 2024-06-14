MFA League: Mayur Jadhav And Sanket Humbe Power Shastri Nagar FC To Victory

Opportunistic strikers Mayur Jadhav and Sanket Humbe, both scored five goal each in leading Shastri Nagar FC and Fuego Tormento to emphatic victories respectively in First Division matches of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

Dashing striker Jadhav cashed in on the chances that came his way and powered Shastri Nagar to a massive 7-0 win against Kenkre FC Under-17. Jadhav’s teammates Nikhil Singh and Vinod K. chipped in with a goal apiece to complete the winning margin.

Later, Sanket Humbe was also in great scoring form and steered Feugo Tormento to a 6-0 win against Rizvi Ceramics in another one-sided encounter. Tanveer Madaan added the sixth goal to seal the win.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Bharat notched up a hat-trick to lead Jupiter SC to a 5-0 win against Classic SC. Elton D’Souza struck the other two goals to round-off the winning tally.

In a closely contested match of the same division, Storm Chasers FC managed to carve out a hard-fought 2-1 win against Yawn FC. Strikers Kashish Jadhav and Anish Gaud were bang on target for Storm Chasers, while Nigel D’Souza scored Yawn FC’s lone goal.

Results – First Div: Storm Chasers FC 2 (Kashish Jadhav, Anish Gaud) beat Yawn FC 1 (Nigel D’Souza).

Shastri Nagar FC 7 (Mayur Jadhav 5, Nikhil Singh, Vinod K.) beat Kenkre FC Under-17 0.

Fuego Tormento 6 (Sanket Humbe 5, Tanveer Madaan) beat Rizvi Ceramics 0.

Jupiter SC 5 (Rakesh Bharat 3, Elton D’Souza 2) beat Classic SC 0.