MFA League: Tata Power SC Thump Central Railway Mumbai Division 7-1 In Style

A fully charged Tata Power SC recorded an emphatic 7-1 win against Central Railway Mumbai Division in a Super Division (Corporate) match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

Striker Bronil Gogoi played the lead role by scoring two goals in Tata Power’s easy win. Gogoi’s teammates Ricky Bagade, Rohit Jain, Manav Bendre, Ashmit Tanti and Tanmay Kol all contributed with a goal apiece to complete the winning tally. Central Railway scored a consolation goal through Gagan Chauhan’s efforts.

In a First Division encounter, Oscar Foundation also had things much their own way and defeated Steadfast FC by an identical 7-1 scoreline. For Oscar Foundation strikers Ajinkya Vansare, Rishi Saroj and Prathamesh M., all struck two goals apiece while Raj Chavan chipped in with one to round-off the winning margin. Steadfast managed to pull one back through Rafique Mansoori.

In a keenly contested match of the same division, Boxers FC put up a fighting performance to pull off a fighting 3-2 win against a spirited Sunday Boys FC and pocket all the three points. Strikers Shourya Poojary scored two goals and Manav Salvi got one for Boxers FC while Ritesh Nishad struck both the goals to help Sunday Boys put up a strong challenge.

Results – First Div: Oscar Foundation 7 (Ajinkya Vansare 2, Rishi Saroj 2, Prathamesh M. 2, Raj Chavan) beat Steadfast FC 1 (Rafique Mansoori).

Boxers FC 3 (Shourya Poojary 2, Manav Salvi) beat Sunday Boys FC 2 (Ritesh Nishad 2).

GKW Rangers FC 2 (Nachiket Pednekar, Awees S) drew with United City FC 2 (Mingzat Peinggam, Singrei Raihing).

Super Div (Corporate): Tata Power SC 7 (Bornil Gogoi 2, Ricky Bagade, Rohit Jain, Manav Bendre, Ashmit Tanti, Tanmay Kol) beat Central Railway Mumbai Division 1 (Gagan Chauhan).