MFA League: Veniza Virar Beat Kenkre FC In First Division Match

Veniza Virar played with solid determination and managed to grind out a hard-fought 3-2 win against a young spirited Kenkre FC FC Under-17 in an absorbing First Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

Rohit Singh struck an early goal to give the Virar outfit a ninth minute lead before Kammal Swamy doubled their lead with a goal in the 20th minute. The Kenkre youngsters managed to reduce the deficit when striker Shivam Kumar hit the target on the stroke of the half-time whistle.

On resumption, Veniza Virar scored their third goal with Swamy scoring his second goal in the 58th minute. The Kenkre lads fought on gamely and managed to score one more goal through Palash Rawale in the 66th minute.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross FA played well to get the better of Ace Mumbai SC by a fighting 2-1 margin. Holy Cross were well-served by prolific striker Rosh Rodrigues who scored both the goals, while Ace Mumbai pulled one back through Joshua D’Souza’s efforts.

Results – First Div: Veniza Virar FC 3 (Kammal Swamy 2, Rohit Singh) beat Kenkre FC Under-17 2 (Shivam Kumar, Palash Rewale).

Third Div: Holy Cross FA 2 (Rosh Rodrigues 2) beat Ace Mumbai SC 1 (Joshua D’Souza).

YASS Sports Club 1 (Shawn Aruldas) beat Pro Kings SC 0.