MFA League: Somaiya Sports Club And Bombay Gymkhana Play Out 2-2 Draw

Somaiya Sports Club and Bombay Gymkhana SC shared honours as they played out an exciting 2-2 draw in a Women’s Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

Strikers Riya Panchal and Marsee Lad scored a goal each for Somaiya SC while Bombay Gymkhana managed to score their two goals through the efforts of Ayesh Munot and Mihika Iyer to force the draw and split two points.

Meanwhile, Ruffians FC struck top form to defeat Kapadia Nagar FC Under-22 by a comfortable 4-1 margin in a Men’s Second Division match. Ruffians FC got their goals through strikers Arish Sutaria, Hamza Muckba, Anish Bhabda and Mohammedali Rajan to complete the win while Kapadia Nagar youngsters managed to pull one back through Saad Kothiwala.

In a well-contested match of the same division, Pena Madridista FC and Milan FC Under-19 were engaged in a 1-1 draw. Pena Madridista struck their lone goal through Sarvesh Vichare, while Milan FC Under-19 restored parity with Hasan Ali scoring the equalizer.

Results – Second Div: Ruffians FC 4 (Arish Sutaria, Hamza Muckba, Anish Bhabda, Mohammedali Rajan) beat Kapadia Nagar FC Under-22 1 (Saad Kothiwala).

Sahar Silver Star 2 (Satyam S. 2) beat Footfun FC 1 (Vahid Shaikh).

Pena Madridista FC 1 (Sarvesh Vichare) drew with Milan FC Under-19 1 (Hasan Ali).

Women -- Super Div: Somaiya SC 2 (Riya Panchal, Marsee Lad) drew with Bombay Gymkhana SC 2 (Ayesh Munot, Mihika Iyer).

Qualifiers: FC Young Guns 2 (Riya Tank, OG-Annette Thomas) beat Mumbai Strikers SC 0.