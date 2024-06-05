MFA League: Conscient FC Down Black Panthers In 2-1 Victory

Conscient FC scored a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Black Panthers SC in a Third Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.

Strikers Aaditya Paranjpe and Adrino Rodrigues scored one goal each to secure Conscient’s win while Black Panthers pulled one back through Swapnil Salunkhe’s efforts.

In another match of the same division, Our Lady of Fatima got the better of Golar India FC by a fighting 1-0 margin. Sujal Dabhole struck the decisive winning goal to help Our Lady of Fatima snatch the win.

Later, Mumbai Marines FC Youth blanked Mumbai Strikers FC Youth by a comfortable 2-0 margin. Mumbai Marines strikers Sanket Bhagat and Anant Kashyap scored one goal apiece to complete the win.

Results – Third Div: Conscient FC 2 (Aaditya Paranjpe, Adrino Rodrigues) beat Black Panthers SC 1 (Swapnil Salunkhe).

Worli Warriors Academy 1 (Nirmal Kumar Mahto) drew with Eleven Star FC 1 (Adil K.).

Our Lady of Fatima 1 (Sujal Dabhole) beat Golar India FC 0.

Mumbai Marines FC Youth 2 (Sanket Bhagat, Anant Kashyap) beat Mumbai Strikers FC Youth 0.

Soccer XI 3 (Jay Rajpurohit 2, Prathamesh Thapa) beat Kapadia Nagar FC Under-19 1 (G. Smith).