MFA League: Aman Sheikh's Hat-Trick Powers Conscient FC To 3-0 Victory Over Ummat Milan FC

Striker Aman Shaikh was in excellent striking form as he scored hat-trick to steer Conscient FC to a fluent 3-0 win against Ummat Milan FC in a Third Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Bombay YMCA ground, Mumbai Central on Saturday.

The dashing forward Aman hit the target in the very fourth minute to give Conscient an early lead. He then scored two quick goals in the second half to complete the fluent win for his team.

In another match of the same division, Our Lady of Fatima SC after conceding an early goal gallantly fought back to record an authoritative 6-1 win against V.R. Academy and pocket all the three points. Leading Our Lady of Fatima’s charge was striker Anthony Fernandes who struck two goals, while Lionel Fernandes, Aryan Marchande, Damor Saumil and Jason F. contributed one goal apiece to round-off the winning tally. V.R. Academy had taken the lead through Aaraya J snap goal.

In an interesting and well-contested encounter, Govandi United worked hard to get the better of Rising Colaba FC by a close 2-1 margin. Akhtar Ahmed and Mohd Nasir Qureshi got the goals for the Govandi outfit, while Prem Mali scored the lone goal for the Colaba team

Results – Third Div: Our Lady of Fatima SC 6 (Anthony Fernandes 2, Lionel Fernandes, Aryan Marchande, Damor Saumil, Jason F.) beat V.R. Academy 1 (Aaraya J.).

Govandi United 2 (Akhtar Ahmed, Mohd Nasir Qureshi) beat Rising Colaba FC 1 (Prem Mali).

Conscient FC 3 (Aman Shaikh 3) beat Ummat Milan FC 2 (Manish Jadhav, Vishal Vasave).