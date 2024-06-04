 MFA League: RBI Edge Past HDFC Bank To Clinch Victory
Reserve Bank of India scored a goal in each half and went on to record a fighting 2-1 win against HDFC Bank in a keenly contested Premier Corporate Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

In the match contested between evenly matched outfits, Reserve Bank managed to take the lead through Rolfred Coutinho’s strike in the third minute of first half additional period and snatch a slender 1-0 lead at the break.

HDFC Bank came roaring back on resumption and immediately restored parity when striker Prashant Rane struck the equalizer in the 56th minute.

Reserve Bank were determined to play for a win and managed to score the second goal through Floyd Dharmai efforts in added time to clinch a hard-fought win.

Results – Third Div: Western Sports Foundation 1 (Yash Sanap) drew with Sumeet FC 1 (Pranav Mumngekar).

D’Souza FC Youth 2 (Leroy Mendes 2) beat Storm Chasers Youth 0.

ACE Sports Club Mumbai 4 (Viral Waghela 3, Vikram Gupta) beat Feugo Tormento 2 (Darshan D., Nihaal K.).

CFCI Hedgewar FC 3 (Jahan Seth 2, Bikhyaat S.) beat Juhu Beach United 1 (Sachin V.).

Premier Corporate Div: Reserve Bank of India 2 (Rolfred Coutinho, Flyod Dharmai) beat HDFC Bank 1 (Prashant Rane).

