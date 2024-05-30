MFA League 2023-2024: Tanveer Madan Nets Brace In Fuego Tormento FC's Win vs Rhino FC

Powered by the brilliance of striker Tanveer Madan who scored two goals, Fuego Tormento FC managed to overcome Rhino FC by a fighting 3-2 margin in a thrilling First Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday evening.

Tanveer’s teammate Panshul Chaudhary scored the third goal to secure Fuego Tormento’s win. Rhino FC scored their goals through Saarim K. and Himanshu B.

In another match of the same division, Don Bosco got the better of Jupiter SC by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline. Strikers Suraj Malik and Alex F. scored a goal each to seal Don Bosco’s win.

In a Second Division match, SG5 Bharat FC worked hard to record a narrow 3-2 win against Rising Sun FC and grab the full three points. SG5 Bharat FC scored a goal each through the efforts of Devashish Sawant, Ali Baig and Chinmay Jadhav, while a determined Rising Sun FC managed to score two goals through Sahil Sansare and Farhat Shaikh.

Results – Second Div: Future Stars FC 2 (Rohit Kadam, Rohit Shinde) beat Boxer FC 0.

Blitzkrieg FC 2 (Harsh Mishra, Kasif Siddiqui) beat Millat FC Colts 1 (Ahmed Khan).

Mumbai Strikers Youth 4 (Pranav Sawant, Omkar Patkar, Vinit Patil, Kelwyn D’Souza) beat Sporting Options 0.

Friends United FC 2 (Kathan Upadhayay, Anish Dhanak) beat Alpha FC 0.

SG5 Bharat FC 3 (Devashish Sawant, Ali Baig, Chinmay Jadhav) beat Rising Sun FC 2 (Sahil Sansare, Farhat Shaikh).

First Div: Fuego Tormento FC 3 (Tanveer Madan 2, Panshul Chaudhary) beat Rhino FC 2 (Saarim K., Himanshu B.).

Don Bosco 2 (Suraj Malik, Alex F.) beat Jupiter SC 0.