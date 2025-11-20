Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Bihar CM For 10th Time Shortly; PM Modi & Home Minister Amit Shah To Attend Ceremony

X/@Jduonline

Patna: Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar will take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the 10th time shortly. The ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on 20 November. Kumar will be sworn in for a record 10th term at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend the function. Chief Ministers of several NDA-ruled states and Members of Parliament have also been invited to the ceremony.

Nitish Kumar was elected as the leader of the NDA legislature party on Wednesday. Kumar also met with the Governor of Bihar, Arif Mohammad Khan and staked a claim to form the government.



Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP leaders Vijay Sinha and Samrat Choudhary are expected to be sworn in as his deputies.

Read Also Nitish Kumar Elected JD(U) Legislative Party Leader Ahead Of Bihar Govt Formation

There is still no confirmation regarding cabinet berths or the allocation of portfolios. However, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a three-hour meeting in Delhi to discuss the distribution of cabinet positions, which was attended by senior leaders. Bihar can have a maximum of 36 ministers, including the Chief Minister.

NDA Scripts History

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA scripted history on 14th November by winning 202 seats, with the BJP becoming the single largest party by securing 89 seats.

Tejashwi Yadav Elected As Leader Of Opposition

Two days ago, Tejashwi Yadav, who was projected as the chief ministerial face of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, was elected Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.