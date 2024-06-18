MFA League: Egypsio Noronha, Kartik Bele Strike Four Goals As ESIC Register 8-2 Victory

ESIC Sports Club dished out a strong second-half performance and struck six goals during this period to ward off a spirited challenge from Godrej & Boyce Sports Club by recording a fluent 8-2 victory in a Super Corporate Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

Leading ESIC’s charge to victory were seasoned and prolific strikers Egypsio Noronha and Kartik Bele who both showed good understanding as they combined effectively to score four goals each to give their team a solid winning start, which would certainly boost their confidence for their remaining matches.

Godrej & Boyce played well initially and after conceding an early goal fought back to score two quick goals through Nitik Badal and went in the half-time break with the scores level at 2-all.

However, after switching ends, ESIC scored two goals through Noronha to take a 4-2 lead before Bele struck three goals in succession in the final 10 minutes to widen their advantage. Noronha hammered home the final goal in the second minute of additional period.

In a Second Division match, Sanpada FC (Mumbai Ultras) proved too good for Storm Chasers FC Colts and raced to a comfortable 6-0 victory. Sanpada FC scored their goals through Asad Khan who struck twice, while teammates Shounak Jadhav, Utkarsh Tripathi, Harsh Mehra, and Sumit Roy added one each to complete the winning tally.

Results – Third Div: SG5 Bharat FC 2 (Om Milwale, Mohd Ayaan Shaikh) beat Jupiter FC 0.

Second Div: Maurya FC 2 (Yash Wakde, Aditya Kadam) drew with FC Mumbaikars Youth 2 (Sonu Yadav, Tejas Mogal).

Sanpada FC 6 (Asad Khan 2, Shounak Jadhav, Utkarsh Tripathi, Harsh Mehra, Sumit Roy) beat Storm Chasers FC Colts 0.

Super Div (Corporate): ESIC Sports Club 8 (Egypsio Noronha 4, Kartik Bele 4) beat Godrej & Boyce SC 2 (Nitik Badal 2).