MFA League: CFCI Sports Club Beat Vision Rescue Football Club In Second Division Match

CFCI Sports Club cruised to an easy 6-0 win against Vision Rescue Football Club in a Second Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

Strikers Joytin Newalkar and Krish Sarvaiya both scored a brace of goals each while Dhruv Purva and Tejas Lembhe chipped in with one goal each to complete the big margin of victory.

Later, in a Third Division encounter, striker Sunil Rathod struck a hat-trick of goals in leading Hunkaar SC to a fluent 5-0 win against Victorians SC. Rathod’s teammates Sagar Pujari and Kushal D. added one goal apiece to seal the winning tally.

In a closely fought encounter of the same division, Dharavi FC got the better of Black Panther SC by a narrow 1-0 margin. Sham Alexander scored the decisive winning goal.

Results – Third Div: Ravens FC Yari Road 2 (Yunus Malik, Haider Abbas) beat SOSMTSS Sports Club 0.

Hunkaar SC 5 (Sunil Rathod 3, Sagar Pujari, Kushal D.) beat Victorians SC 0.

Dharavi FC 1 (Sham Alexander) beat Black Panther SC 0.

Second Div: CFCI SC 6 (Joytin Newalkar 2, Krish Sarvaiya 2, Dhruv Purva, Tejas Lembhe) beat Vision Rescue FC 0.