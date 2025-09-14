₹38-₹420: How Expensive Was Vacant Land In Colonial Bombay, What Does The 1907-08 Gazetteer Reveal?

How Expensive Was Vacant Land in Colonial Bombay. |

Mumbai: In the early 20th century, Bombay was fast transforming from a trading town into a bustling colonial metropolis. The Gazetteer of the Bombay City and Island (1907-08) offers a fascinating glimpse into how land prices varied across localities, reflecting both prestige and distance from the city’s commercial core.

Land Prices by Locality

In prime areas like Esplanade and Fort, vacant land commanded exceptionally high rates—Rs 100 to Rs 200 per square yard—owing to proximity to business hubs and government offices. Streets such as Queens Road (Maharshi Karve Road today), Murzban Road (Azad Maidan), and Princess Street (linking Marine Drive to Crawford Market) were part of these thriving zones.

Price of Vacant Land in Different

Localities of Mumbai, 1907-8 pic.twitter.com/ywOfTPflPu — Mumbai Heritage (@mumbaiheritage) June 10, 2022

Further north, in areas like Dadar, Mahim, and Sion, plots were considerably cheaper—Rs 5 to Rs 15 per square yard. Even streets such as Hughes Road (Malabar Hill near Hanging Gardens) and Sandhurst Road (Ditto East) were still considered less developed frontiers compared to the bustling southern core.

Reflection of a Growing City

These contrasts highlight Bombay’s layered character in 1907-08: from elite colonial business enclaves to middle-class neighbourhoods and affordable suburban frontiers—foreshadowing the city’s inevitable northward expansion.