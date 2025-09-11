 Mumbai News: RBI Acquires Nariman Point Land From MMRC For ₹3471 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: RBI Acquires Nariman Point Land From MMRC For ₹3471 Crore

Mumbai News: RBI Acquires Nariman Point Land From MMRC For ₹3471 Crore

According to the MMRC, RBI paid Rs 2,871 crore towards freehold ownership rights and an additional Rs 600.82 crore towards exemption from providing rehabilitation area. As per Government of India approval to Metro-3 project, MMRC is required to raise Rs 1000 crore from real estate sources towards capital works.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
Reserve Bank of India | File/ Representative

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRC)which is city‘s underground metro 3 project implementation authority, in a landmark development with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) executed the sale deed for land admeasuring 16,842 sq.m at Nariman Point.

According to the MMRC, RBI paid Rs 2,871 crore towards freehold ownership rights and an additional Rs 600.82 crore towards exemption from providing rehabilitation area.As per Government of India approval to Metro-3 project, MMRC is required to raise Rs 1000 crore from real estate sources towards capital works.

Government of Maharashtra allocated plot no 1987, 1988 admeasuring 16,842 Sqm at Nariman Point to meet this obligation.

MMRC initiated process for sale of the plot and published the advertisement. However, RBI approached MMRC for direct purchase with intention to set up their new office building. MMRC took the necessary approvals for Govt.-to-Govt. transaction. The final price was arrived through negotiation.

FPJ Shorts
'Yeh Ladka Point Pe Point...': Commentator's Excitement On Air Viral Amid Ayan Lohchab's Heroics In PKL 12 Match vs U Mumba; Video
'Yeh Ladka Point Pe Point...': Commentator's Excitement On Air Viral Amid Ayan Lohchab's Heroics In PKL 12 Match vs U Mumba; Video
Mumbai News: RBI Acquires Nariman Point Land From MMRC For ₹3471 Crore
Mumbai News: RBI Acquires Nariman Point Land From MMRC For ₹3471 Crore
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assures Accountability In Police Action Against Koch Rajbongshi Protestors
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assures Accountability In Police Action Against Koch Rajbongshi Protestors
Hindus Observe Pitru Paksha To Pay Homage To Ancestors
Hindus Observe Pitru Paksha To Pay Homage To Ancestors

If is infact, one of the biggest real estate transactions. The purchased land is a 0.416 acre vacant land parcel at Nariman Point. The deal, registered on September 5, 2025, attracted a stamp duty of Rs 208 crore according to data sourced from CRE Matrix – a real estate data analytics firm.

The Nariman Point plot, located in South Mumbai’s prime business district, is part of MMRC’s asset monetisation strategy. The metro corporation has been actively looking at leasing commercial spaces and land parcels to generate additional revenue.

The land bid was first invited last year but had to be extended due to tepid market response.

Later it was extended till December 30 , 2024. However, Bid Submissions were pushed back, due to required market condition.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Reliance Announces Development Of 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens And Promenade; VIDEO
article-image

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) progresses on its flagship Colaba–Bandra–SEEPZ Metro Line 3. After nearly seven years of construction delays, Phase 1 between Aarey and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) was commissioned, followed by Phase 2 up to Worli. The final stretch of the underground corridor is still awaited for public opening.

The FPJ had reported that the final phase awaiting for Fire No objection certificate (NOC) and only after obtaining the commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) inspection can be commenced. The deadline of opening the entire line in August this year missed due to same.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: RBI Acquires Nariman Point Land From MMRC For ₹3471 Crore

Mumbai News: RBI Acquires Nariman Point Land From MMRC For ₹3471 Crore

Hindus Observe Pitru Paksha To Pay Homage To Ancestors

Hindus Observe Pitru Paksha To Pay Homage To Ancestors

Bandra Fair 2025: Celebrations At Basilica Of Our Lady Of The Mount Kick Off On September 14

Bandra Fair 2025: Celebrations At Basilica Of Our Lady Of The Mount Kick Off On September 14

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Stresses Timely, Quality Completion Of Ashtavinayak Temple...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Stresses Timely, Quality Completion Of Ashtavinayak Temple...

Konkan Railway Launches Revamped KR MIRROR App: A Smarter, Safer & More Inclusive Travel Experience

Konkan Railway Launches Revamped KR MIRROR App: A Smarter, Safer & More Inclusive Travel Experience