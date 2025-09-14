Mining Mafia In UP's Sonbhadra: Truck Drivers Attempt To Run Over Inspection Team, Police Resort To Stone Pelting At Vehicles - VIDEO | X/@sonbhadrapolice

Sonbhadra: A shocking incident unfolded during a mineral check at the Lodhi mining barrier in Sonbhadra district's Robertsganj Kotwali area in Uttar Pradesh, when truck drivers carrying illegal minerals reportedly attempted to run over the inspection team.



In response, policemen resorted to stone pelting to prevent the trucks from escaping. The incident was captured on camera and quickly went viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here's What Happened



The episode took place around 11:30 pm on Friday (September 12), when Mineral Department surveyor Yogesh Shukla and a police team were conducting routine checks at the Lodhi toll plaza mining barrier. Several truck drivers carrying mineral loads without proper permits attempted to evade the inspection by forcefully breaking through barricades. They tried to crush the surveyor and accompanying policemen by driving at high speed.



According to a report by Navbharat Times, Surveyor Shukla explained that the trucks were moving dangerously fast, prompting the team to run for safety. In an effort to stop the vehicles, police personnel began throwing stones at the trucks. The entire episode was caught on video and was widely circulated on social media by Saturday, intensifying the public debate.



Police Action and Public Reaction



Following the surveyor’s complaint, Robertsganj Kotwali police registered a case against the truck drivers under various sections, including obstruction of government duty. The police have begun efforts to trace and seize trucks involved in illegal mining activities.



Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena ordered a departmental inquiry into the viral video, treating the matter with urgency. City Circle Officer Randhir Mishra confirmed that the police action is underway and that the stone pelting is also being investigated as an inappropriate measure.



The incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with mixed reactions. Some people view the stone pelting as a necessary action in the face of imminent danger, while others have criticised the method as inappropriate. The administration is maintaining that strict steps will be taken both against the truck drivers responsible for illegal mining and those attempting to attack the inspection team.