MFA League: Mumbai Port Trust Cruise To Comfortable Victory Over Dravstream SC

Mumbai Port Trust had things much their own way and cruised to a comfortable 4-1 win against Dravstream SC in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

Striker Revanthkumar Muntha played the lead role scoring twice in Mumbai Port Trust’s victory. Muntha’s teammates Sachin Harijan and Sujal Patil chipped in with one goal each to complete the winning tally, while Dravstream scored one through Sahil Thakur’s efforts.

In a Second Division encounter, Sporting Options were to share honours with Alpha FC as they played out a 1-1 draw. Ayush Bagwe converted a penalty in the fourth minute to give Sporting Options the lead before Alpha FC scored the equalizer through Dheeraj Ingawale’s strike in the 29th minute.

In another match, Lemon Break SC and SC Chincholi shared honours as they were engaged in a 1-1 draw. Striker Anthony Chettiar was on target for Lemon Break while SC Chincholi scored through Ashish Yadav to force the draw.

Results – Second Div: Lemon Break SC 1 (Anthony Chettiar) drew with SC Chincholi 1 (Ashish Yadav).

Sporting Options 1 (Ayush Bagwe) drew with Alpha FC 1 (Dheeraj Ingawale).

Super Div: Mumbai Port Trust 4 (Revanthkumar Muntha 2, Sachin Harijan, Sujal Patil) beat Dravstream SC 1 (Sahil Thakur).