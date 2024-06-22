 MFA League: Tata Power, ESIC Slug It Out In 2-2 Stalemate
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMFA League: Tata Power, ESIC Slug It Out In 2-2 Stalemate

MFA League: Tata Power, ESIC Slug It Out In 2-2 Stalemate

Strikers Tanmay Koli and Furqan Sayed were bang on target scoring a goal each for Tata Power while ESIC Sports Club scored through Egypsio Noronha and Shantanu Gaikwad to force the draw and a division of two points.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
article-image

Tata Power and ESIC Sports Club shared honours as they played out a fighting 2-2 draw in a keenly contested Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Strikers Tanmay Koli and Furqan Sayed were bang on target scoring a goal each for Tata Power while ESIC Sports Club scored through Egypsio Noronha and Shantanu Gaikwad to force the draw and a division of two points.

Read Also
MFA League: Egypsio Noronha, Kartik Bele Strike Four Goals As ESIC Register 8-2 Victory
article-image

Later, Mumbai Strikers SC rallied to hold South Mumbai United to a 1-1 draw. Nayan M. struck the lone goal for South Mumbai United and Mumbai Strikers managed to score the equalsier through Simran Rane’s efforts.

Results – Super Div: Tata Power 2 (Tanmay Koli, Furqan Sayed) drew with ESIC Sports Club 2 (Egypsio Noronha, Shantanu Gaikwad).

Women League: South Mumbai United 1 (Nayan M.) drew with Mumbai Strikers SC 1 (Simran Rane).

Read Also
MFA League: Mayur Jadhav And Sanket Humbe Power Shastri Nagar FC To Victory
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina Launch Futuristic India-Bangladesh Partnership; Check Details

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina Launch Futuristic India-Bangladesh Partnership; Check Details

'Big Scam': Delhi BJP Alleges AAP Minister Atishi Goes To ‘Eat & Rest In AC Room’ Amid Ongoing...

'Big Scam': Delhi BJP Alleges AAP Minister Atishi Goes To ‘Eat & Rest In AC Room’ Amid Ongoing...

Sydney Stabbing: Man Arrested For Injuring 3 Security Guards & Nurse With Knife In Westmead Hospital

Sydney Stabbing: Man Arrested For Injuring 3 Security Guards & Nurse With Knife In Westmead Hospital

MP: Feeling Lonely, Class 9 Girl Jumps From 8th Floor In Gwalior

MP: Feeling Lonely, Class 9 Girl Jumps From 8th Floor In Gwalior

Cruel! Dead Stray Dog Tied To SUV & Dragged On Highway In Gujarat's Ahmedabad; VIDEO Sparks Outrage

Cruel! Dead Stray Dog Tied To SUV & Dragged On Highway In Gujarat's Ahmedabad; VIDEO Sparks Outrage