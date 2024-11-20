MCA Women’s Cricket League 2024: Ketki Dhure's unbeaten 158 leads Bharat CC to big win

Ketki Dhure smashed an unbeaten 158 runs |

Middle-order batter Ketki Dhure smashed an unbeaten 158 runs to lead Bharat CC to 97-run win against Glorious CC in a fifth-round match of the third MCA Women’s Cricket League 2024 played at the New Hind ground, Matunga on Tuesday. Ketki smashed 22 boundaries and four sixes in her 116-ball knock.

Ketki’s teammate Lakshmi Saroj chipped in with 37 runs as Bharat CC’s innings closed at 261 for 6 wickets in 40 overs. Disha Chandak 2 for 24 and Vaishnavi Verma 2 for 38 picked the wickets.

In reply, Glorious CC were restricted to 164 for 8 wickets in 40 overs. The leading batters were Sadhvi Sanjay 77 runs and Vaishnavi Verma 48 runs, while Kashish Nirmal 2 for 37 and Nirvana Rane 2 for 26 claimed the wickets to seal the win.

Dr. D. Y. Patil SA’s batter Swara Khedekar scored an unbeaten century |

Dr. D. Y. Patil SA powered by Swara Khedekar unbeaten century knock of 100 runs in 115 balls and the effective bowling performances from Lavanya Shetty 3 for 8, Varsha Nagre 3 for 28, Priya Mehta 2 for 2, and Megan Rodriguez 2 for 25 helped them to register a 137-win against KRP XI Cricket Club.

Battig first D.Y. Patil amassed a huge total of 217 for 5 wickets in 40 overs. They then dismissed KRP XI CC for just 80 runs in 24.3 overs. Tanisha Sharma was the only batswoman to score 42 runs.

Janhvi Kate who is in top batting form notched up another century scoring 110 (103-balls, 13x4s,1x6) in leading Fort Youngsters CC to a 83-run win against Victory CC in another one-sided match.

Brief scores: Bharat CC 261 for 6 in 40 overs (Ketki Dhure 158* (116-balls, 22x4s,4x6s), Lakshmi Saroj 37; Disha Chandak 2/24, Vaishnavi Verma 2/38) beat Glorious CC 164 for 8 in 40 overs (Sadhvi Sanjay 77, Vaishnavi Verma 48; Kashish Nirmal 2/37, Nirvana Rane 2/26) by 97 runs.

Dr. D. Y. Patil SA 217 for 5, 40 overs (Swara Khedekar 100* (115-balls, 12x4s); Chetana Kamble 2/31) beat KRP XI CC 80 all out, 24.3 overs (Tanisha Sharma 42; Lavanya Shetty 3/8, Varsha Nagre 3/28, Priya Mehta 2/2, Megan Rodriguez 2/25) by 137 runs.

MIG Cricket Club 211 for 8, 40 overs (Mahek Mistri 84, Mitali Mhatre 39, Riya Doshi 29; Trisha Parmar 3/41) beat Matunga Gymkhana 157 for 9, 40 overs (Trisha Parmar 44, Mahek Patel 32; Aarya Sukale 3/28) by 54 runs.

Borivali SC 58 all out, 27.5 overs (Vidika Patil 3/11, Pearl Correia 3/13, Shravani Patil 2/3) lost Sainath SC 59 for 2, 9.3 overs (Nidhi Gharat 28*) bt eight wickets.

Bhiwandi Taluka CA 273 for 7, 38 overs (Avani Khandagale 52, Pranjal Malekar 41; Gauri Zende 3/55) beat National CC 173 for 6, 40 overs (Jagruti Bhoi 76, Sunitra Thakur 42) by 100 runs.

Fort Youngsters 214 for 5, 40 overs (Janhvi Kate 110 (103-balls, 13x4s,1x6); Niyati Jagtap 3/31) beat Victory CC 131 all out, 32.4 overs (Mahek Pokar 38; Himaja Patil 3/24) by 83 runs.