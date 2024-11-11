MCA Women's League: Saumya Tamang Sparkles As Dr DY Patil Beat Indian Dynamite CC

Saumya Tamang’s brilliant century knock of 115 runs (71-balls, 20x4s) powered Dr. D.Y. Patil SA to a resounding 129-run victory against Indian Dynamite CC in a second-round match of the third MCA Women’s Cricket League played at the Dr. D.Y. Patil SA ground, Nerul on Monday.

Chosing to bat, Dr. D.Y. Patil piled up a massive total of 287 for 9 wickets from their 40 overs. Besides Saumya’s efforts opener Siya Modi contributed 78 runs to lift the innings. In reply, Indian Dynamite were restricted 158 for 7 wickets in 40 overs. Indian Dynamite’s 13-year-old Kartika Poojary top-scored with an unbeaten 48 runs, while Madhura Dhadke scored 32 runs.

Dashing SC medium pacer Rachana Pagdhare picked six wickets for 33 runs which helped her team register a fluent 8-wicket win against Bhama CC in another match. Batting first, Bhama CC were dismissed for 97 runs in 24.1 overs. Later, Dashing CC easily surpassed the winning target reaching 101 runs for 2 wickets in 25.1 overs. Ria Thakur and Jhushi Nijal were unbeaten of 32 and 31 respectively.

Brief scores (round 3): Sporting Union Club 106 for 8, 40 overs (Rishita Chaugule 34) lost MIG Cricket Club 107 for no loss 13.5 overs (Mahek Mistry 53*, Heer Kothari 43*) by 10 wickets.

Matunga Gymkhana 120 for 9, 40 overs (Gargi Bandekar 30, Anisha Kamble 28; Vaishnavi Gharat 4/25) lost to Palghar Dahanu Taluka SA 122 for 4, 21.2 overs (Yayati Gawad 50, Sharvi Save 32) by six wickets.

J. Bhatia SC 56 all out, 22.5 overs (Nidhi Gharat 3/12, Shravani Patil 2/4) lost Sainath SC 58 for no loss, 7.3 overs (Sejal Vishwakarma 29*Nidhi Gharat 17*) by 10 wickets.

Bhama CC 97 all out, 24.1 overs (Rachana Pagdhare 6/33) Dashing SC 101 for 2, 25.1 overs (Ria Thakur 32*, Jhushi Nijal 31*) by eight wickets.

Fort Youngsters 130 all out, 30.5 overs (Heeya Pandit 42, Sanmaya Upadhyay 31; Kashish Nirmal 3/17, Pranali Kadam 3/23) beat Bharat CC 122 all out, 34.5 overs (Aanshu Pal 3/21, Janhvi Kate 3/27) by eight runs.

Dr. D.Y. Patil SA 287 for 9, 40 overs (Saumya Tamang 115 (71-balls, 20x4s), Siya Modi 78) beat Indian Dynamite 158 for 7 wickets, 40 overs (Kartika Poojary 48*, Madhura Dhadke 32) by 129 runs.