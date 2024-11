MCA Women’s Cricket League 2024: Sandhya Kamble, Saloni Kushte Shine With Century Knocks

KRP XI Cricket Club powered by Sandhya Kamble’s century knock 108 runs (84-balls, 19x4s) defeated Indian Dynamite CC by 101 runs in a fourth-round match of the third MCA Women’s Cricket League 2024 played at the DPC ground, Matunga on Wednesday.

Batting first KRP XI CC amassed a huge total of 289 for 39.5 overs. Chetna Kamble contributed 47 runs. In reply, Indian Dynamite were restricted to 188 all out in 39.4 overs. Tanvi Parab 56 runs and Kartika Poojary 40 runs tried to put up a fight but KRP XI bowlers Advaita Toraskar 4 for 28 and Chetna Kamble 3 for 31 claimed the wickets to seal their win.

Saloni Kushte also notched up a century, an unbeaten 103 runs (117-balls, 10x4) as Rajwadi CC handed Victory CC a crushing 124-run defeat. Boosted by Saloni’s ton Rajwadi scored 209 for 4 wickets from their 40 overs. Later, Victory CC were bowled out a paltry 85 runs in 35.4 overs. Rajwadi bowler Vrushali Bhagat claimed 3 for 5 runs.

Brief scores: Glorious CC 202 for 7, 40 overs (Sadhvi Sanjay 47, Shraddha Shetty 40; Aditi Surve 3/37) beat Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation 55 all out, 14.3 overs (Sara Samant 27; Samruddhi Ghare 5/28, Trushna Narkar 3/13).

Sportsfield CC 118 all out, 35.5 overs (Punam Raut 57; Yayati Gawad 3/22) beat Palghar Dahanu Taluka SA 83 all out, 29.4 overs (Riddhi Thakkar 4/14).

Bharat CC 158 all out, 33.1 overs (Kashih Niramal 36, Akshi Gurav 32, Dhanashree Waghmare 28; Vaishnavi Desai 5/35) lost

Dahisar SC 161 for 9, 39.1 overs (Priyanka Golipkar 75; Akshi Gurav 3/21, Lajari Bhowar 3/35).

