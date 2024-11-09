 MCA President Cup semi-finals: Varun Lavande's Knock Powers MIG CC to Eight-Wicket Win
HomeTopnewsMCA President Cup semi-finals: Varun Lavande's Knock Powers MIG CC to Eight-Wicket Win

The opening batsman smashes 96 in just 49 balls to chase Victory CC’s total of 174 for 8 in 20 overs with ease.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 07:43 PM IST
Varun Lavande of MIG Cricket Club scored 96 in 49 balls against Victory CC |

MIG Cricket Club’s opening batsman Varun Lavande smashed 96 runs in 49 balls to power his team to a resounding eight-wicket win against Victory CC in a A & B Division semi-final match of the MCA President Cup Cricket Tournament 2024-2025 and played at the STG-1, Kandivali on Saturday.

Lavanade’s aggressive knock contained seven hits to the boundary ropes and as many shots over the fence. Number three bat Vishant More contributed 59 runs (37-balls, 5x4s, 3x6s). More and Lavande stitched together a 138-run partnership for the second wicket and ensured MIG CC surpassed Victory CC’s total of 174 for 8 in 20 overs, with five balls to spare.

Earlier, Victory CC riding on opener Jay Bista’s innings of 67 runs posted a challenging total. MIG CC’s Harsh Tanna picked 3 for 37.

Meanwhile, Karnataka SA inspired by Gaurish Jadhav’s knock of 91 runs (49-balls, 6x4s,7x6s) and Ajinkya Patil 51 runs (37-balls, 2x4s,4x6s) defeated National CC by 31 runs in the first semi-finals. Karnatak SA batting first amassed a substantial total of 207 for 5 wickets from their 20 overs and in reply National CC were restricted to 176 for 8 in 20 overs.

Brief scores (semi-finals): Karnatak SA 207 for 5, 20 overs (Gaurish Jadhav 91 (49-balls, 6x4s,7x6s), Ajinkya Patil 51 (37-balls, 2x4s,4x6s) beat National CC 176 for 8, 20 overs (Rahul Kodavoor 54, Bhushan Talawadekar 41; Rakesh Prabhu 3/16) KSA won by 31 runs.

Victory CC 174 for 8, 20 overs (Jay Bista 67; Harsh Tanna 3/37) lost MIG Cricket Club 178 for 2, 19.1 overs (Varun Lavande 96 (56-balls, 7x4s,7x6s), Vishant More 59(37-balls, 5x4s,3x6s). MIG CC won by 8 wickets.

