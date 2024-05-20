MCA President Cup Cricket Tournament: Sandeep Naik Sparkles As Borivali CC Clinch Title

Borivali Cricket Club snatched a narrow two-wicket victory against Navi Mumbai Sports Association in the ‘E & F’ Division final of the MCA President Cup Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, organised by Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate on Sunday evening.

Choosing to bat first, Navi Mumbai SA batsmen struggled against the Borivali CC spinners and were bowled out for a paltry 104 runs in 19.5 overs. The pick of the Borivali CC bowling attack was off-spinner Sandeep Naik who took four wickets for 13 runs from his four overs, while left-arm spinner Sandeep Yadav claimed three wickets for 18 runs and brought to a close the Navi Mumbai innings.

Read Also MCA President Cup: Parth Chandan And Aakash Redekar Sparkle As Aarey CC Beat Modern Cricket Club

Later, the Borivali Cricket Club batters played confidently and managed to chase down the winning target reaching 105 for the loss of eight wickets from 19.3 overs. Sarvesh Bharadkar top-scored with 38 runs while Navi Mumbai off-spinner Himanshu Choudhary tried his best to keep his team in the fight and grabbed four wickets for 13 runs.

As expectedly Sandeep Naik was adjudged winner for the Man of the Match award.

Brief scores: Navi Mumbai SA 104 all out, 19.5 overs (Sandeep Naik 4/13, Sandeep Yadav 3/18) lost to Borivali Cricket Club 105 for 8, 19.3 overs (Sarvesh Bharadkar 38; Himanshu Choudhary 4/13). Result: Borivali CC won by two wickets.