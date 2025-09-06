 Gujarat Tragedy: 6 Killed After Cargo Ropeway Collapses At Shakti Peeth Pavagadh Hill Temple - VIDEO
HomeIndiaGujarat Tragedy: 6 Killed After Cargo Ropeway Collapses At Shakti Peeth Pavagadh Hill Temple - VIDEO

The accident occurred around 3:30 PM due to the snapping of the rope during lifting of construction materials to the hilltop. The deceased include two liftmen, two workers, and two other individuals.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 07:07 PM IST
Pavagadh: A tragic incident has come to light from Gujarat, where six people were killed after a goods ropeway crashed near the famous Mahakali Mandir Shaktipeeth in Pavagadh, Panchmahal district on Saturday.

Visuals from the spot have surfaced, showing the collapsed ropeway and police present and fire brigade team conducting rescue operations.

The accident occurred around 3:30 PM due to the snapping of the rope during lifting of construction materials to the hilltop. The deceased include two liftmen, two workers, and two other individuals, according to India Today. The bodies have been sent to the hospital for postmortem. The administration has launched a detailed investigation into the accident.

The temple is located at a height of around 800 metres. Devotees can either choose to climb around 2000 steps or use cable cars to reach the temple.

Notably, the ropeway was shut since morning for public use shut since morning due to bad weather conditions, according to officials.

About Shakti Peeth Pavagadh Hill Temple

The Shakti Peeth Pavagadh Hill Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, a major pilgrimage site in Gujarat dedicated to the goddess Kali. It is located at the summit of Pavagadh Hill. The temple attracts around 2.5 million visitors every year.

