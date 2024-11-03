MCA President Cup: National CC & KSA Secure Comfortable Victories In Quarter-Finals

National CC and Karnataka Sporting Association (KSA) registered comfortable victories in their respective A Division quarter-final matches of the MCA President Cup cricket tournament 2024-2025.

National CC defeated hosts Parsee Gymkhana by 44 runs while KSA defeated Cricket Club of India by 52 runs at the MIG CC ground, Bandra.

Opener Umesh Gurjar fine half-century knock of 58 runs (40-balls, 2x4,6x6) and useful contributions from Akshay Darekar 32 runs and Aditya Shrivtastav 29 runs helped National pile up a total of 174 for 6 wickets from their 20 overs. Parsee Gymkhana’s Sagar Chhabria (3/28) was the lone successful bowler. In reply, National CC restricted Parsee Gymkhana to 130 for 8 in 20 overs. All-rounder Chhabria top-scored with an unbeaten 50 runs, while National CC bowler Siddharth Mhatre (3/19) picked the wickets.

Batting first Karnatak SA amassed a substantial total of 176 for 9 wickets from their 20 overs. Srujan Athawale 43 runs, Gaurish Jadhav 40 runs and Aishwary Surve 36 runs lifted their innings. Later, Rakesh Prabhu claimed 3 wickets for 31 runs to restrict Cricket Club of India to 124 for 9 wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Rudra Dhanday was the only batsman to score 36 runs.

In other quarter-final encounters, Victory CC defeated New Hindu CC by six wickets and MIG Cricket Club prevailed over Mumbai Police Gymkhana by seven wickets.

Brief scores: National CC 174 for 6, 20 overs (Umesh Gurjar 58, Akshay Darekar 32, Aditya Shrivtastav 29; Sagar Chhabria 3/28) beat Parsee Gymkhana 130 for 8, 20 overs (Sagar Chhabria 50*; Siddharth Mhatre 3/19) by 44 runs.

Karnatak SA 176 for 9, 20 overs (Srujan Athawale 43, Gaurish Jadhav 40, Aishwary Surve 36) beat Cricket Club of India 124 for 9, 20 overs (Rudra Dhanday 36; Rakesh Prabhu 3/31) by 52 runs.

New Hindu CC 93 all out, 15.4 overs (Parikshit Valsangkar 4/23) lost to Victory CC 95 for 4, 12.1 overs (Suved Parkar 33; Jugraj Mehta 3/10) by six wickets.

Mumbai Police Gymkhana 129 for 6, 20 overs (Harsh Aghav 54; Ankush Jaiswal 3/13) lost to MIG Cricket Club 130 for 3, 17.2 overs (Varun Lavande 50, Vedant Murkar 30) by seven wickets.