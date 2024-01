MCA Cricket League 2024: Ritika Yadav, Vedika Magar Impress in Maharashtra YC Victory

Powered by the brilliant bowling performances of left-arm spinners Ritika Yadav 4 for 12 and Vedika Magar 4 for 28 Indian Dynamite Cricket Club snatched a narrow 4-run victory against Bhama Cricket Club in a low scoring Division-D match of the MCA Cricket League 2024, played at the MCA ground, BKC on Friday.

Batting first, Maharashtra Young Cricketers were dismissed cheaply for just 54 runs in 26 overs. Bhama CC bowler Chandini Kanojia was effective and claimed six wickets for just seven runs to destroy the Maharashtra Young Cricketers batting line-up. Chandini received good support from Mudra Khedekar 2 for 10 and Freya Azoliya 2 for 21 to bundle the opposition batters.

Maharashtra Young Cricketers gallantly fought back and Ritika and Devika did most of the damage to restrict Bhama CC to 50 all out in 21.4 overs. Akshaya Shinde played a solid supporting role taking 2 for 10 and helped Maharashtra Young Cricketer record a fighting victory.

In another match, Indian Dynamite Cricket Club defeated Bhiwandi Taluka Cricket Association by 24 runs.

Brief scores – Div-D: Indian Dynamite CC 115 all out, 34 overs ( Dhanashree Lawande 33; Avani Khadagale 3/22, Ruchita Nachankar 2/5, Tanvi Chavan 2/17) beat Bhiwandi Taluka Cricket Association 91 all out, 27.3 over (Myra Londhe 3/15, Mugdha 3/16, Diksha Patil 3/30). Result: Indian Dynamite CC won by 24 runs.

Maharashtra Young Cricketers 54 all out, 26 overs (Chandini Kanojia 6/7, Mudra Khedekar 2/10, Freya Azoliya 2/21) beat Bhama CC 50 all out 21.4 overs (Ritika Yadav 4/12, Vedika Magar 4/28, Akshaya Shinde 2/10). Result: Maharashtra Young Cricketers won by four runs.