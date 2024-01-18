2nd MCA Women’s Cricket League: Prarthna Salgaonkar, Kanku Ahir, Reeya Bhavsar Star In Mandvi Muslim Win

The combined performances of bowlers Prarthana Salgaonkar (4/37) and Kanku Ahir (4/38) and the solid batting of Reeya Bhavsar, who scored 50 runs, helped Mandvi Muslim Cricket Club snatch a narrow two-wicket victory against Bhama Cricket Club in a first round Div-D match of the 2nd MCA Women’s Cricket League at the Khar Gymkhana ground.

Batting first Bhama CC piled up a challenging total of 195 all out in 31.5 overs. Ashwini Mohite 51 runs, Aarya Wajge 31 runs and Diya Inna 24 runs lifted the innings. Mandvi Muslim bowlers Salgaonkar and Ahir were responsible for restricting the Bhama innings.

In reply, Mandiv Muslim boosted by the half century effort of Bhavsar and good contributions from Megha Gupta 37 runs and Kashvi Hosalkar 24 runs managed to overcome the winning target reaching 199 for 8 wickets in 38.2 overs. Bhama bowlers Chandani Kanojia 4 for 27 and Ananya Devlekar 2 for 25 got the wickets.

In a Div-C encounter, Dashing Sports Club registered a 3-wicket win against National Cricket Club at the Ours CC ground, Virar.

Brief scores – Div-C: National CC 144 for 7, 40 overs (Jagruti Bhol 44, Rennie Fernandes 25, Dhruvi Trivedi 25) lost to Dashing SC 147 for 7 32.1 overs (Easha Varma 26, Kimaya Rane 24, Unnati Naik 23; Rennie Fernandes 2/12, Ashlesha Achrekar 2/25). Result: Dashing SC won by 3 wickets.

Div-D: Bhama CC 195 all out, 31.5 overs (Ashwini Mohite 51, Aarya Wajge 31, Diya Inna 24; Prathana Salgaonkar 4/37, Kanku Ahir 4/38) lost to Mandvi Muslim SC 199 for 8, 38.2 overs (Reeya Bhavsar 50, Megha Gupta 37, Kashvi Hosalkar 24; Chandani Kanojia 4/27, Ananya Devlekar 2/25). Result: Mandvi Muslim SC won by 2 wickets.