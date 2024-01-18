Imran Khan 'Disappointed With Pakistan Cricket Team', Stopped Watching TV In Jail Since ICC World Cup 2023

Imran Khan, the former Pakistan captain and ex-Prime Minister, purportedly observed the ICC World Cup 2023 from within his jail cell in Rawalpindi.

Displeased with Pakistan's performance in the tournament, where they exited during the league stage with five defeats in 9 ODIs in India, the 1992 World Cup-winning captain reportedly ceased watching TV after the event.

According to a Pakistani journalist, Khan expressed his disappointment with the Pakistan Cricket Team, stating, "I am only given the facility of PTV inside jail. I have seen the World Cup 2023 on TV, but I felt disappointed with Pakistan Cricket Team.

"I have stopped watching TV in jail since the World Cup has concluded," as quoted by Arfa Feroz Zake of Geo News.

Khan's tenure as PM was marked by economic challenges, social reforms, and foreign policy initiatives. Despite the controversies, he remains a prominent figure in both cricketing history and Pakistani politics.

Details of cases against Imran Khan

The founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party, Khan has been in jail since his removal from power in April 2022, facing multiple charges.

In the Toshakhana reference case, the 71-year-old is accused of not disclosing information related to gifts presented to him during his prime ministership.

The "190 million pounds" Al-Qadir case involves allegations of corruption and abuse of authority against the cricket legend.

Additionally, in the cypher case, Khan and his close aide, former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, stand accused of leaking state secrets.