Pakistan Faces Nationwide Internet & Social Media Outage As Imran Khan's PTI Launches Virtual Fundraiser

Widespread outages affected internet services and popular social media applications in Pakistan, causing connection errors and disruptions reported by users across the country. Incidentally, the outage comes at a time when former PM Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party launches its fundraising campaing for the upcoming elections.

Internet users expressed frustration over their inability to access various social media platforms, including X (previously known as Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and the streaming giant YouTube.

Net blocks confirms outage

Meanwhile, global internet observatory Net Blocks also confirmed nationwide social media apps' disruptions.

"Confirmed: Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across #Pakistan, including X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube; the incident comes as persecuted former PM Imran Khan's party, PTI, launches its election fundraising telethon,' Net Blocks said.

Last month, a similar incident of internet outages was reported during a virtual power show by PTI.

The PTI's had announced a virtual fundraising telethon and manifesto launch at 9 pm today. Users experienced difficulties accessing social media platforms in various parts of the country around 6 pm. Additionally, users reported sluggish internet services.

Is #internet down in some areas or all over #Pakistan? Social media sites are either not opening or are very slow. #InternetShutDown pic.twitter.com/bxax9qp8oT — Ather Kazmi (@2Kazmi) January 7, 2024

PTI leaders, supporters criticised the caretaker government for suppressing the party's fundraiser.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the PTI said, "Absolutely shameful! Caretaker IT Minister should resign for this continuing damage to Pakistanis"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Party leader Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said, “Another PTI online event. Another internet shutdown."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Hello world!!! Unbelievable fascism in Pakistan Internet shut down completely to stop the fundraiser of Imran khan’s party PTI! It’s my promise I will participate by donating more than I expect to donate," one PTI supporter wrote on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another supporter blasted the cartaker government over the outage. "At least have the guts to let a fundraising telethon happen. These touts have imposed a partial ban on internet services in Pakistan in fear of one man “Imran Khan”," she said.