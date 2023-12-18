Pakistan: Massive Internet Outage Ahead Of PTI's 'Virtual Jalsa'; YouTube, Instagram, X & Facebook Face Disruptions

Pakistan: Internet Shutdown Ahead Of PTI's 'Virtual Jalsa'; YouTube, Instagram, X & Facebook Face Disruptions | File

In anticipation of a "virtual jalsa" organized by supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistani government has implemented a shutdown of popular social media platforms.

Users in key cities such as Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad reported difficulties accessing Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube after 8 PM local time, with additional complaints about sluggish internet services.

PTI "expected" the move

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance minister and PTI leader, Taimur Jhagra, highlighted the coincidental internet issues during the online rally. The PTI party itself described the move as an "expected" one. Criticism of the disruption came from various quarters, with lawyer and human rights activist Jibran Nasir expressing concern about the adverse impact on millions of subscribers and businesses.

This is the current state of YouTube on stormfiber and on Ufone4G. Refreshed multiple times, loaded the home screen once then again went into buffering. The speed test is there to verify. They actually messed with the internet affecting millions of subscribers and hundreds of… pic.twitter.com/GVA2UTGqAP — M. Jibran Nasir 🇵🇸 (@MJibranNasir) December 17, 2023

Activist Usama Khilji condemned the interference, stating that it undermined the right of Pakistani citizens to access information and freedom of association.

This incident follows a previous disruption on May 9 when the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed the suspension of mobile broadband nationwide based on the interior ministry's instructions. Netblocks reported restrictions on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube across Pakistan on the day of Imran Khan's arrest.

Internet problems in Pakistan at online jalsa time.#LevelPlayingField — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) December 17, 2023

Report by Surfshark

In July, a report by Surfshark revealed that Pakistan ranked third globally in imposing internet restrictions during the first half of 2023, with three new restrictions attributed to events surrounding Imran Khan's arrest. The Surfshark report positioned Pakistan behind Iran and India as leading countries in imposing internet restrictions, with Asia being a focal point for most shutdowns.