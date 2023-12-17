Mumbai: Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim Hospitalised In Pakistan's Karachi Amid Poisoning Rumors

PTI

Mumbai: Rumors are swirling around underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim, who has reportedly been hospitalised in Karachi, Pakistan, following a serious medical condition, with unconfirmed reports suggesting poisoning as the cause. The 65-year-old fugitive has been residing in Karachi for several years, evading law enforcement agencies across the globe.

Dawood Ibrahim, one of India's most wanted criminals, has been linked to various criminal activities, including organised crime, terrorism, and drug trafficking. He is the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai bombings that claimed over 250 lives and injured thousands.

Mystery around hospitalisation

The circumstances surrounding his hospitalisation remain shrouded in secrecy, as both Pakistani and Indian authorities have not officially confirmed the news. Speculations are rife that poison may be the cause of his sudden health deterioration, adding another layer of mystery.

Dawood Ibrahim has been a fugitive for decades, with his whereabouts carefully guarded. The underworld don has allegedly found shelter in Karachi, where he has managed to evade international law enforcement agencies pursuing him for his involvement in various criminal activities

Dawood Ibrahim now needs a walking stick

Earlier report from The Free Press Journal reveals that Dawood Ibrahim, once the lord of Mumbai's underworld, now faces significant health challenges. Two of his toes were amputated in a Karachi hospital due to the onset of gangrene, a condition that was vehemently denied by his close aide, Chhota Shakeel, two years ago.