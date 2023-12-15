BJP Shares Video Of UBT Sena's Sudhakar Badgujar Partying With Dawood Ibrahim's Close Aide Salim Kutta; Maha Govt Orders SIT Probe

BJP leader Nitesh Rane made sensational claims and came out with a photo to back his claim that UBT Sena leader Sudhakar Badgujar had partied with 1993 blasts accused Salim Kutta | ANI

Nagpur: BJP leader Nitesh Rane, speaking in Nagpur outside the Vidhan Bhawan, where the winter session of Maharashtra assembly is held, showed a photo and alleged that leaders of Uddhav Thackeray (UBT) Sena group, including Nashik Mahanagar head Sudhakar Badgujar, had participated in a party held by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's close associate and 1993 bomb-blast accused, Salim Kutta.

Rane said that the party was held when Salim Kutta, who is serving a life-imprisonement sentence, had held the alleged party on the last day of his parole.

Rane further alleged that songs were sung in the dance party and alcohol flowed freely during the party held. Rane alleged that association of political leaders with such terrorists doesn't set the right example.

Rane also told reporters that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had taken note of the issue raised by him, Nashik guardian minister Dadabhuse and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar and that the Deputy CM had ordered a SIT probe into the case.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also spoke on the issue in the assembly. "A detailed investigation will be done by the SIT and it will also be investigated if there was anyone’s blessings for such acts and strict action will be taken," said Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

UBT Shiv Sena leader from Nashik was found partying, dancing with Dawood’s gang member; photo of which was shown in the Legislative Assembly and issue was raised by MLAs Nitesh Rane, Dadaji Bhuse, Ashish Shelar. A detailed investigation will be done by the SIT and it will also be… pic.twitter.com/arYDwAtyP1 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 15, 2023

Pen drive and video proof

Nitish Rane said that he had video proof to substantiate his claims. He also showed a pen drive to the reporters present outside the Nagpur Vidhan Bhawan.

Nagpur: BJP leader Nitesh Rane says, "Salim Kutta the close aide of the 1993 bomb blast accused Dawood Ibrahim during his parole organised a party & leaders of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena were reportedly present. I have the videos of the party...It all should be…"

BJP National Spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, shared a post on X and the video of the said party.

Video of "party" of (UBT) sena leader Sudhakar Badgujar with Salim Mira Shaikh alias Salim Kutta a 1993 serial bomb blast convict and an aide of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim.



The nexus of this alliance & grouping with anti nationals runs very deep

Maharashtra govt has…



Maharashtra govt has… pic.twitter.com/PEqf8jRilH — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 15, 2023

Who is Salim Kutta?

Salim Kutta is one of the main accused in the 1993 bomb blast cast that rocked the city of Mumbai. He is serving life-imprisonment in the case and was out on parole when the alleged party took place.

The blasts had claimed the lives of 257 people and injured over 700 people. Underworld don and India's most wanted Dawood Ibrahim along with Tiger Memon were the mastermind behind the attacks.