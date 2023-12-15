BJP Shares Video Of UBT Sena's Sudhakar Badgujar Partying With Dawood Ibrahim's Close Aide Salim Kutta; Maha Govt Orders SIT Probe

Nagpur: BJP leader Nitesh Rane, speaking in Nagpur outside the Vidhan Bhawan, where the winter session of Maharashtra assembly is held, showed a photo and alleged that leaders of Uddhav Thackeray (UBT) Sena group, including Nashik Mahanagar head Sudhakar Badgujar, had participated in a party held by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's close associate and 1993 bomb-blast accused, Salim Kutta.
Rane said that the party was held when Salim Kutta, who is serving a life-imprisonement sentence, had held the alleged party on the last day of his parole.
Rane further alleged that songs were sung in the dance party and alcohol flowed freely during the party held. Rane alleged that association of political leaders with such terrorists doesn't set the right example.
Rane also told reporters that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had taken note of the issue raised by him, Nashik guardian minister Dadabhuse and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar and that the Deputy CM had ordered a SIT probe into the case.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also spoke on the issue in the assembly. "A detailed investigation will be done by the SIT and it will also be investigated if there was anyone’s blessings for such acts and strict action will be taken," said Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Pen drive and video proof
Nitish Rane said that he had video proof to substantiate his claims. He also showed a pen drive to the reporters present outside the Nagpur Vidhan Bhawan.
BJP National Spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, shared a post on X and the video of the said party.
Who is Salim Kutta?
Salim Kutta is one of the main accused in the 1993 bomb blast cast that rocked the city of Mumbai. He is serving life-imprisonment in the case and was out on parole when the alleged party took place.
The blasts had claimed the lives of 257 people and injured over 700 people. Underworld don and India's most wanted Dawood Ibrahim along with Tiger Memon were the mastermind behind the attacks.