Nagpur: Maharashtra Oppn Party MLAs Fry Pakoras In Protest Against Rising Unemployment In State (Watch Video)

Oppn Party MLAs Fry Pakoras In Protest | ANI

Leaders from the Opposition parties questioned the Maharashtra government over the issues of unemployment and exam paper leaks on Friday, the sixth day of the winter session of the state assembly.

Legislators from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, constituting the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar faction and Congress, gathered on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan and raised slogans against the government.

Act of frying pakoras to put point across

Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, legislators Satej Patil and Sachin Ahir, among others sybolically fried pakoras to depict the sense and intensity of lack of job apportunities in Maharashtra

Speaking to reporters, Danve claimed that the number of unemployed youth has increased in the state and while the government keeps advertising about jobs, it does not fill vacancies.

"Unemployment and exam paper leaks are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees," he said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Opposition parties MLAs protest against the state government over the issue of unemployment in the premises of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/lKF3ZSpJVk — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

NCRB: Alarming data of suicides because of unemployment

As many as two people in Maharashtra commit suicide every day because of unemployment, according to data provided by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in the Lok Sabha.

There have been 6,711 suicides in the country in the last two years because of unemployment and 1,438, or 21.42 per cent, of these have occurred in Maharashtra, the data shows. This highlights the urgent need to address mental health illnesses.

The figures, which highlight the urgent need to address mental health illnesses, were presented by the Ministry of Home Affairs in response to a question asked in the House about the number of people who lost their lives because of unemployment in the country.