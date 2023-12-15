Maharashtra: 2 Die By Suicide Each Day As Unemployment Grips State; NCRB Report Reveals Concerning Trends | Representative Image

Mumbai: As many as two people in Maharashtra commit suicide every day because of unemployment, according to data provided by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in the Lok Sabha.

There have been 6,711 suicides in the country in the last two years because of unemployment and 1,438, or 21.42 per cent, of these have occurred in Maharashtra, the data shows. This highlights the urgent need to address mental health illnesses.

Expert Shares Possible Cause Of Suicide

A person who is unemployed loses confidence and faith in life, which leads to shame, loneliness and then to suicide, said Dr Harish Shetty, psychiatrist. Many people have had such an experience during the pandemic.

"Many of them are still not comfortable about discussing such things with family members or friends. Talking about a mental health problem is still a taboo in society and thus it needs to be addressed by oneself. Those who have lost their jobs should not hesitate in talking about this to people close to them as it will help them overcome mental health problems and could also help them find a solution," he said.

"One should not shy away from discussing mental health as being depressed is not the solution. There are many examples where people lost their jobs and started taking tuitions, women started tiffin service. At this age, loneliness, illness and depression are some of the reasons that people take the extreme step," explained Shetty.

“Each case is unique and a sense of belonging is very important for the elderly living alone. Several initiatives prod the elderly to lead an active life once they stop work, which used to give them a sense of purpose,” he said.

Govt Should Take Steps In The Issue, Says Expert

The government should increase employment opportunities and companies should not retrench employees without good reason, Shetty said.

The numbers are eyeopener for everyone and the government needs to take serious steps to curb suicides, said Mumbai-based psychiatrist Dr Sagar Mundada.

“The two most common reasons of suicide are long standing depression and impulsive decision. Long standing depression can happen to anybody, whether that person is very successful or not so successful. This is a medical problem and which is not easily identified until someone comes forward and talk about it,” he said.