NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Security Confiscates Imran Khan’s PTI Party Flag From Fan In Hamilton; Watch

Security walks away with the PTI flag. | (Credits: Screengrab)

A security official confiscated the flag of former Pakistan captain Imran Khan's political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in a video that has gone viral on social media during the 2nd T20I against New Zealand at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The security official under discussion snatched the flag and walked away.

With Imran Khan currently in jail due to accusations of corruption, terrorism, and rioting, the supreme court of the country, on Saturday, rejected his party from retaining the traditional electoral emblem of a bat. This comes as a latest setback for the World Cup-winning captain ahead of the polls on February 8th since an electoral symbol is critical for the voters to be able to identify its candidates in a nation.