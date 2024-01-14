Watch: Babar Azam Almost Falls Down After Shoulder-Bumping Azam Khan In Funny Video From NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I

Babar Azam's shoulder-bumping with Azam Khan | Credits: Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam was engaged in a funny moment with wicketkeeper Azam Khan during the second T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, January 14.

Pakistan were invited to bowl first against New Zealand. The hosts put up a solid total of 194/8 in 20 overs. Finn Allen unleashed his firepower at the top as he smashed 74 off 41 balls at a strike rate of 180.49. Kane Williamson (25) and Mitchell Santner (26) chipped in with the bat. Williamson retired hurt with thigh injury.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf scalped three wickets while Abbas Afridi picked two wickets. Pakistan's lead pacer Shaheen Afridi went wicketless while conceding 30 runs in his four overs.

However, funny celebration between Babar Azam and Azam Khan caught the attention. The incident took place in the 19th over when Azam dived to save the boundary behind the wickets off Haris Rauf. Babar Azam did shoulder-bumping with Azam Khan to celebrate but almost fell down. This left commentators in splits.