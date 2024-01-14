NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Kane Williamson's Injury Woes Continue As He Retires Hurt With Tight Hamstring

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's injury woes just don't seem to stop as he retired hurt from the ongoing second T20I against Pakistan in Hamilton on Sunday with a hamstring issue.

Williamson was batting on 26 off 15 balls when he experienced "tightness in his right hamstring while completing a run in the 10th over".

The 33-year-old had to go off the field after consulting with the NZ team physiotherapist. He was then ruled out of the remainder of the match with Tim South taking charge as the skipper.

NZ post strong total despite losing Williamson early

The hosts were causing at 111 for 1 at that stage before Williamson retired hurt. They went on to post 194 for 8 on the board after being asked to bat first by Pakistan.

Opener Finn Allen top-scored with 74 (41b, 7x4s & 5x6s) while Williamson (26) and Mitchell Santner (25) made crucial contributions to the team's total to take it near the 200-run mark.

"Kane Williamson will not return to the field in KFC T20I 2 in Hamilton as a precautionary measure after experiencing tightness in his right hamstring while completing a run in the 10th over and retiring hurt," New Zealand Cricket informed on X (formerly Twitter).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Williamson's injury-filled 2023

This was just the second international match that Williamson was playing after missing the home T20I series against Bangladesh last month on "medical advice".

He had earlier four ODIs during the ICC World Cup 2023 in India after fracturing his thumb in the league match against Bangladesh.

Before the tournament, he had been out of action for months after rapturing his ACL in the first match of IPL 2023 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.