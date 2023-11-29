 BAN vs NZ, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Becomes 1st New Zealand Batter To Score 4 Hundreds In A Row, Equals Don Bradman's Tally
Kane Williamson scored his fourth Test hundred in as many games for the Black Caps and also his fourth in the format against Bangladesh.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
article-image

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scripted history on Wednesday as he scored a hundred against Bangladesh in the first Test in Sylhet.

Williamson brought up his 29th Test hundred to equal cricket legend Don Bradman's tally of centuries in the longest format. He is the fourth fastest batter to score 29 Test hundreds, having achieved the feat in 156 innings.

Fastest to 29 Test hundreds

Don Bradman - 79 innings

Sachin Tendulkar - 148 innings

Steve Smith - 155 innings

Kane Williamson - 156 innings

article-image

The 33-year-old also became the first New Zealand batter to score a century in four consecutive Tests and the second from his country, behind Andrew Jones, to hit a hundred in three consecutive innings in the longest format of international cricket.

This was in fact his fourth Test hundred in as many games for the Black Caps and also his fourth in the format against Bangladesh.

Most International Hundreds Among Active Players:

Virat Kohli - 80

David Warner - 48

Joe Root - 46

Rohit Sharma - 45

Steve Smith - 44

Kane Williamson - 42*

King Kane Leads New Zealand Fightback

Williamson scored his hundred off 189 balls on a difficult pitch for the batters. His ton helped New Zealand reach 266 for 8 by stumps on Day 2 but the visitors still trail Bangladesh by 44 runs in the first innings.

Williamson was eventually dismissed for 104 by Taijul Islam in the 81st over. He scored 11 boundaries during his knock.

article-image

Most Test Hundreds Among Fab Four:

Steve Smith 32 in 102 Tests

Joe Root 30 in 135 Tests

Kane Williamson 29 in 95 Tests

Virat Kohli 29 in 111 Tests

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh got bowled out for 310 in 85.1 overs after opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored 86 while captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque made 37 runs each. All-rounder Glenn Phillips bagged four wickets for New Zealand while Kyle Jamieson and Ajaz Patel took two each.

article-image

