 'Fake News': Cricket Victoria CEO Denies Reports Of Contacting Babar Azam To Play Sheffield Shield & Big Bash League
Babar Azam has never played in Sheffield Shield, Australian first-class cricket.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Babar Azam | Credits: Twitter

Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins has denied the reports of reaching out to former Pakistan captain Babar Azam with an offer of playing Sheffield Shield and Big Bash League on Friday, January 12.

Pakistani Journalist took to Twitter and wrote that Cricket Victoria contacted Babar Azam to play Sheffield Shield as well as Big Bash League from either Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades.

"NEWS - Cricket Victoria has contacted Babar Azam and offered him to play Sheffield Shield and BigBash from Melbourne Renegades or Melbourne Stars. Babar will make a decision keeping in mind the schedule of Pakistan Cricket Team from Sept-Jan 2024-25."

However, Nick Cummins denied the reports with a single in his tweet, "Fake News".

Babar Azam has never played in Sheffield Shield, Australian first-class cricket. However, Pakistan's star batter played for Somerset in County Championship in 2019 and 2020. In the 2019 season, Azam played one match and scored just 40 runs across two innings.

In the following Australia domestic season, Azam played in T20 Blast, wherein he scored 218 runs, including a century, at an average of 36.33 in 7 matches.

