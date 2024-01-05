AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: Out Of Form Babar Azam Seen In Jovial Mood While Fielding; Video Viral

Babar Azam | Credits: Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam lit up the mood with his antics while fielding during the ongoing third and final Test of the series against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, January 5.

Azam has been not in his best of form as he struggled to deliver with the bat in the ongoing Test tour of Australia. After stepping down from captaincy duties across all formats post Pakistan's ODI World Cup debacle, Babar Azam might've hoped to get back to his vintage form but failed. However, his struggling form didn't stop from enjoying his game to the fullest.

In a viral video, Babar Azam can be seen in jovial mood during Pakistan's fielding in the first innings of the SCG Test. Seemingly, the 29-year-old is enjoying his time on the field without burden of captaincy.

Babar Azam has scored just 126 runs at an average of 21 across five innings in the ongoing Test series against Australia, with highest score of 41 in Melbourne Test. In the second innings of the SCG Test, Azam was dismissed for 23 by Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan suffered batting collapse after Babar Azam's wicket

Babar Azam's dismissal at 60/4, Pakistan suffered a terrible collapse in their batting line-up. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood ran into visitors' batting by scalping four wickets in 3 wickets.

Pakistan's batting collapsed from 60/4 to 67/7, losing 3 wickets for just 7 runs. Saud Sakeel scored 2 runs, while Sajid Khan and Agha Salman dismissed for ducks by Hazlewood.

At the end of Day 3 of the third Test, Pakistan were reeling at 68/7, with Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal batting on 6 and 0. However, visitors have 82-run lead in the second innings.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood dominated second half of the Day 3 proceedings as he led the bowling attack with four wickets, while Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Travis Head scalped a wicket each.