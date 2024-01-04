AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: David Warner Given Another Lifeline As Saim Ayub Spills Simple Chance At Slip; Watch

Saim Ayub drops a simple chance. | (Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Australian opener David Warner found himself on the right side of fortune once again as Saim Ayub spilled an easy chance on day 2 of the 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Right-arm seamer Aamer Jamal drew the edge by going around the wicket, but Jamal dropped the simplest of catches at first slip.

The incident occurred during the 14th over of the innings as Warner hung his bat outside off-stump and the ball caught the outside edge. The ball flew at knee height to Ayub, but he dropped it and expressed his disappointment. The video of the same has gone viral on social media. It's worth noting that the southpaw was dropped on a few occasions in the first 2 Tests as well.w

It's happened again! 😲



David Warner gets a life courtesy of the debutant Saim Ayub #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/VAr7bBis6L — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2024

The 37-year-old was eventually dismissed by Agha Salman, who drew the edge by generating that extra bounce by bowling round the wicket.

Bad light and persistent rain forces early stumps on day 2:

Due to bad light on day 2 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, play had to be stopped early. After Salman got rid of Warner, Aamer Jamal broke Usman Khawaja's resistance after Pakistan opted for DRS as the review found a nick off his bat.

Jamal also played an integral role in giving Pakistan a competitive score of 313, lifting them from 228-9 with a whirlwind 82. Australia are still trailing by 197 runs, with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne at the crease. With the forecast bright for the next 3 days, the game is expected to brew beautifully.