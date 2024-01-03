AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: David Warner Receives Guard Of Honour From Pakistan Players At SCG; Watch Video

David Warner | Credits: Twitter

Veteran Australian opener David Warner walked out to bat in the farewell match of his illustrious Test career in the third and final Test of the ongoing series against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, January 3.

Warner is set to bid adieu to Test as well as ODI cricket following the conclusion of third Test against Pakistan in front of his home crowd in Sydney.

After bundling out Pakistan for 313, Australia assumed their first innings batting. As Usman Khawaja and David Warner walked out to bat, the latter received a big applause from SCG crowd and a guard honour from Pakistan team to honour his legacy in Test cricket.

Earlier, David Warner walked out with his three daughters, Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and Isla Rose for the national anthem in the farewell match of his Test career. The southpaw was on mic while entering the field and said, "It's pretty special to walk out with my daughters."

Meanwhile, Warner kicked off his farewell Test series in style as he played a brilliant innings of 164 off 190 balls in the first Test in Perth.

David Warner's career in numbers

David Warner is often regarded as one of the best openers in modern-era. The 37-year-old has plethora achievements in his Test and ODI Cricket.

The veteran opener was part of the Australia team that won the ODI World Cup 2015 and 2023. He also won the World Test Championship title with Australia in June last year.

In Test Cricket, David Warner has amassed 8695, including 26 centuries and 50 half-centuries, at an average of 44.58 in 111 matches (before the third Test between Australia and Pakistan). He registered his highest individual score of 335* against Pakistan in 2019. The southpaw was the second batter after former England captain Joe Root to score a double century in his 100th Test.

In his ODI career, Warner has aggregated 6932 runs, including 22 centuries and 33 half-centuries, at an average of 45.30 in 161 matches.

David Warner is expected to retire from all formats of the game after T20 World Cup, slated to take place in West Indies and USA this year. However, he hinted to return to ODIs for the 2025 Champions Trophy.