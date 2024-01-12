NZ vs PAK, 1st T20I: 'The Eagle Crash Landed At Auckland' - Netizens Troll Shaheen Afridi After Finn Allen Smashed Him For 24 Runs In An Over

Shaheen Afridi | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has made possible start in his first assignment as a T20I captain in the three-match series opener against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, January 12.

After opting to bowl first, Shaheen Afridi provided an early breakthrough for Men In Green by dismissing Devon Conway and conceded only one run in his first over.

However, in the second over, Shaheen Afridi became the victim of Finn Allen's firepower as the New Zealand batter took Pakistan pacer to cleaners by smashing 24 runs in an over. It was Afridi's second over of his spell. With this, Pakistan T20I skipper registered his most expensive over in the shortest format.

In the 3rd over of New Zealand's batting, Finn Allen hit a six off Shaheen Afridi's delivery. This was followed up by three consecutive fours before he hit a ball to the stands at Eden Park. Afridi finished the over with a dot ball but then damage

The Finn Allen show !!!! 6,4,4,4,6 against Shaheen Afridi - 24 runs from the over.#PAKvsNZ #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/joOM9bIQ58 — Ro45 x Baz42 (@Pranav042045) January 12, 2024

New Zealand were 6/1 in 2 overs before Shaheen Afridi's poor bowling took the hosts to 30/1. This gave the visitors a major boost to net run-rate.

Following his forgettable over, Shaheen Afridi was brutally trolled by netizens on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter). Many cricket fans took a dig at his pace, with a famous line 'Pace is Pace Yaar'

Here's how netizens trolled Shaheen Afridi

Captain Shaheen leading from Front



6️⃣4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣6️⃣ in his 2nd Over

pic.twitter.com/Ypi3nYE5hd — 𝗦𝗞𝗜𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗥 56🇵🇰 (@SKIPPER_PCT) January 12, 2024

Finn Allen to Shaheen Shah Afridi 644460 but Pace is Pace Yaar. 🤡#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/RAraEq8OzQ — Radhika Chaudhary (@Radhika8057) January 12, 2024

Finn Allen to Shaheen Shah Afridi 6 4 4 4 6 0 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/H4hOoJtC0h — Virat 🚩 (@mVkohlii) January 12, 2024

Finn Allen to Shaheen Shah Afridi led bowling attack.🔥 #NZvsPAKpic.twitter.com/fWWRU98zwM — KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) January 12, 2024

Tribute to Academy in his first Match as Captain, Sir Shaheen Shah Afridi 🥵🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/s3Jr6DCYuZ — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) January 12, 2024

Ball stopped swining after 2nd ball and Finn Allen smashed Shaheen Shah Afridi for 24 runs.



The Eagle crash landed at Auckland 🦅#PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/XdYCoVs8sN — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) January 12, 2024

Finn Allen just smashed - 6 4 4 4 6



On a riot against Shaheen Afridi. 🔥 #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/jaEENHzKXo — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) January 12, 2024

Kane Williamson and Daryll Mitchell's half-centuries help New Zealand post 226/8

After putting to bat first by Pakistan, New Zealand lost an early in Devon Conway for a duck, dismissed by Shaheen Afridi at 1-1. Thereafter, Finn Allen and skipper Kane Williamson took charge of visitors' batting and formed 49-run partnership before the former was sent back to pavilion by Abbas Afridi.

Then, Williamson joined by Daryll Mitchell at the crease and the pair steadied New Zealand's ship. The duo formed 78-run partnership until visitors lost its third in Kane Williamson for 57 at 128/3.

Glenn Phillips played few good knocks until he was dismissed for 19 at 164/4. Daryll Mitchell's brilliant innings came to an end after he was taken out by Shaheen Afridi for 61 at 183/5. Michael Chapman too chipped in and scored 26 off 11 balls to take visitors past 200-run mark.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi and Abbas Afridi scalped three wickets each. Despite leaking 24 runs in an over, Pakistan T20I captain finished the figures of 3/46 at an economy rate of 11.5 in 4 overs.