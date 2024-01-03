 'Played Two Games & A Lot Of Overs': Shaheen Afridi On Pakistan's Decision To Rest Him For 3rd Test vs AUS
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Played Two Games & A Lot Of Overs': Shaheen Afridi On Pakistan's Decision To Rest Him For 3rd Test vs AUS

'Played Two Games & A Lot Of Overs': Shaheen Afridi On Pakistan's Decision To Rest Him For 3rd Test vs AUS

On the eve of the 3rd Test, Pakistan announced their Playing XI but surprisingly, Shaheen Afridi's name was missing in the list.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
Shaheen Afridi | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi opened up on team management's decision to rest him for the ongoing third and final Test of the series against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, 3rd January.

On the eve of the 3rd Test, Pakistan announced their Playing XI but surprisingly, Shaheen Afridi's name was missing in the list. Instead, debutant Saim Ayub was picked in his place for the final Test of the ongoing series in Sydney.

Speaking to Cricket 7 on the sidelines of Day 1 of the Sydney Test, Shaheen Afridi said that the team management decided to rest him for the final Test as he bowled a lot of overs in first two Tests in

"I played two games, and a lot of overs to be honest. They're just managing my workload, the medical team and team management decided to take a rest for this (Test)."

In the ongoing Test tour of Australia, Shaheen Afridi scalped 8 wickets in two Tests. He registered the bowling figures of 4/74 in the Melbourne Test of the ongoing series in Down Under. The 24-year-old had spent 99.2 overs in bowling across two Tests in the three-match series.

Read Also
Shaheen Bohot Lamba Hai, Isko Neeche Khada Kare’: Shahid Afridi, Muhammad Rizwan’s Funny...
article-image

'Catches win matches' - Shaheen Afridi on missed chances on the field

Pakistan cricket team was often trolled for their misfielding, especially dropping the catches that took the innings away from them.

Shaheen Afridi didn't shy away from admitting Pakistan's missed chances in the ongoing Test tour of Australia. The 23-year-old almost provided a breakthrough for visitors until Shafique Abdullah dropped David Warner's catch at slip in MCG Test.

"I think that I can take more wickets, but unfortunately, catches win matches, and unfortunately we missed those opportunities on the field most of the time." Afridi said.

"It has been a good tour so far and the last game that we played was quite awesome. As a bowling unit, and as a team, we gave our best, the result was not in our hands, but we tried," he added.

Shaheen Afridi will return to action for the T20I series against New Zealand, wherein he will be leading Pakistan as a captain of the format.

Meanwhile, Shan Masood-led side is currently trailing 0-2 in the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia. Pakistan are on 18-match winning streak on Australian soil in Tests.

Read Also
AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Abdullah Shafique Drops A Sitter To Give David Warner A Life; Watch
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SA vs IND, 2nd Test Live Cricket Score & Updates: India Look To Bounce Back And End Cape Town Jinx

SA vs IND, 2nd Test Live Cricket Score & Updates: India Look To Bounce Back And End Cape Town Jinx

AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: 'Want To Be A Great Of The Game or A Millionaire' - Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis...

AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: 'Want To Be A Great Of The Game or A Millionaire' - Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis...

'Played Two Games & A Lot Of Overs': Shaheen Afridi On Pakistan's Decision To Rest Him For 3rd Test...

'Played Two Games & A Lot Of Overs': Shaheen Afridi On Pakistan's Decision To Rest Him For 3rd Test...

'Just Wait For Zimbabwe Series': Pakistan Fans Troll Babar Azam For Yet Another Failure In 3rd Test...

'Just Wait For Zimbabwe Series': Pakistan Fans Troll Babar Azam For Yet Another Failure In 3rd Test...

AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: David Warner Walks Out With His Daughters In Farewell Test At Sydney; Watch...

AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: David Warner Walks Out With His Daughters In Farewell Test At Sydney; Watch...