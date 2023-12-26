AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Abdullah Shafique Drops A Sitter To Give David Warner A Life; Watch

Abdullah Shafique drops Warner Catch at 2 | Credits: Twitter/cricket.com.au

Australian opener David Warner got an early reprieve after Abdullah Shafique dropped his catch at slip during the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday, December 26.

Australia were invited to bat first by Pakistan after losing the toss. The hosts would have lost an early wicket of Warner if Shafique hadn't drop an absolute sitter.

Warner was batting on 2 when Shaheen Afridi delivered a swinging ball at good line and length, which edged the bat of the Australian opener. The ball raced to slip cordon where Abdullah Shafique was placed, but Pakistani fielder messed up what would've been an easy catch. The catch wasn't difficult, but couldn't get hold of the ball for a second.

David Warner gets a life on two! Shaheen Afridi gets the ball swinging and Abdullah Shafique puts it down at first slip #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/EJc4AptxJk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 25, 2023

Afridi's reaction says it all as he couldn't believe that Abdullah Shafique dropped an easy catch. Pakistan would've gotten early breakthrough if Shafique had taken the sitter.

Pakistan suffered a humiliating 360-run defeat against Australia in Perth Test, extending their winless streak of 13 Test matches on Australian soil. Shan Masood-led will have to keep up their game in order to turn the match around and keep their series alive.

David Warner dismissed for 38 on stroke of Lunch

After getting an early reprieve, David Warner went on to 38 off 90 balls and formed 90-run partnership with Usman Khawaja for the opening wicket in MCG Test off 38.1 overs.

Warner's gritty innings came to an end after Agha Salman dismissed him at the stroke of lunch. The Australian opener was looking to hit the ball through off-side but got an outside. Babar Azam didn't make earlier mistake by Shafique Abdullah and showed his quick reflexes to take the catch at slip.

David Warner entered the Boxing Day on the back of his impressive outing in the Test series opener against Pakistan. Though he was dismissed for a duck in the second innings, the veteran Australian scored an incredible innings of 164 off 190 balls in the first innings of the Perth Test.

At the end of 1st session of Boxing Day Test, Australia posted a total of 91/1 in 28 overs, with Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne batting on 38 and 1, respectively