Shaheen Bohot Lamba Hai, Isko Neeche Khada Kare’: Shahid Afridi, Muhammad Rizwan’s Funny Exchange Goes Viral; Watch

Shahid Afridi and Muhammad Rizwan engaged in hilarious banter at an event in Melbourne | Credits: Twitter

Shahid Afridi and Muhammad Rizwan hilariously trolled Shaheen Afridi over his tall height during an event in Melbourne on Saturday, December 31.

Pakistan are currently touring Australia for the three-match Test series. The visitors lost the red-ball series by two matches in Perth and Melbourne, thus extending their losing streak of 16 Test matches on Australian soil.

Shahid Afridi recently held a fundraising event for his foundation in Melbourne, where top Pakistan cricket stars, including Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi were present.

In a video that has gone viral, Shahid Afridi was seen saying that Shaheen is too tall. In response, Muhammad Rizwan came up with witty banter, saying make him stand down.

Shahid: 'Shaheen bohat lamba hay yaar'

Muhammad Rizwan: 'Isko neechay khara karen'

Shahid Afridi says 'Shaheen bohat lamba hay yaar' 😂😂



Rizwan responded 'Isko neechay khara karen' 🙈pic.twitter.com/loReAd5RP4 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 31, 2023

Pakistan will face Australia in the final Test of the series at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3, 2024. Sydney Test will be veteran Australian veteran opener final Test match of his illustrious. However, the visitors will look to end 16-match winless streak in Tests on Australian soil since 1995 in Sydney.

'Shaheen T20I captain by mistake': Shahid takes a dig at Pakistan T20I captain

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi took a witty dig at Shaheen Afridi over his appointment as T20I captain during the former's fundraising event in Melbourne.

Shaheen Afridi took over the reins Pakistan T20I captaincy after Babar Azam decided to relinquished his leadership role following the Men in Blue's poor World Cup campaign in India.

Shahid Afridi hilariously trolled his son-in-law Shaheen Afridi while Muhammad Rizwan during an event in Melbourne.

Shahid Afridi says he wanted Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan's T20I captain, but Shaheen Afridi became captain by mistake (laughs) 😂😂🙈 #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/ULoCSbRUlu — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 30, 2023

“I admire Rizwan's hardwork and focus level. His best quality, which I like most, is only focusing on his game and paying no heed to who doing what and what not. He is really a fighter." Afridi said.

“I want to see him (Rizwan) as the T20 captain, but, mistakenly, Shaheen became the captain." he added.