 Giles Shield: Modern English School, Oxford Public School Enter Giles Shield Final
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsGiles Shield: Modern English School, Oxford Public School Enter Giles Shield Final

Giles Shield: Modern English School, Oxford Public School Enter Giles Shield Final

Bowlers sparkled as Modern English School beat Don Bosco High School, Matunga and Oxford Public School beat Al Barkaat MMI respectively on the basis of first innings lead in semifinal matches.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 07:03 PM IST
article-image

Modern English School and Oxford Public School entered the final of the U-14 Giles Shield Cricket Tournament.

The final will be played at Wankhede Stadium from 19th, 20th and 21st January 2024.

Bowlers sparkled as Modern English School beat Don Bosco High School, Matunga and Oxford Public School beat Al Barkaat MMI respectively on the basis of first innings lead in semifinal matches.

Vivaan Jobanputra (4/62) and Jasmeet Singh (OB) 3/46 starred with the ball as Modern English School defeated Don Bosco High School Matunga by virtue of first innings lead in the semifinal match played at Mumbai Police Gymkhana on Wednesday.

In the other match, in reply to Oxford Public School’s mammoth scores of 306/6 in stipulated 80 overs game, Al Barkaat MMI could manage only 239 runs as left arm pacer Parth Nalawade dismissed three wickets and leggie Caleb Almeida another three wickets.

Read Also
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: 'Suresh Bhai, Poha-Jalebi Khaya Kya?', Indoreans Ask Star Cricketer Suresh...
article-image

Pradnyankur Bhalerao has contributed unbeaten 69 of 95 balls, with the help of nine fours while Vardraj Desai made 47 runs.

Brief Scores : Stumps Day 2

1. Modern English School: 198 in 72.4 overs (Aaradhya Chavan 76, 132 balls, 7x4s, Rishabh Sadake 60, 135 balls, 166 mins, 6x4s, Dev Nafade 5/52, Shaurya Rane 3/43 beat Don Bosco High School Matunga: 151/9 in 80 overs (Rigved Lad 35, 93 mins, 105 balls, 2x4s, Vivaan Jobanputra 4/62, Jasmeet Singh 3/46) on first innings lead.

2. Oxford Public School : 306/6 in 80 overs Neel Patil 69, Arhan Patel 64, Shahid Khan 58*, Arham Jain 39) beat Al Barkaat MMI English School : 239 in 69.6 Pradnyankur Bhalerao 69 not out, 132 mins, 95 balls, 9x4s, Vardraj Desai 47, 104 mins, 96 balls, 6x4s, Parth Nalawade (LAM) 3/30, Caleb Almeida (LBG)3/34) on first innings lead

Read Also
‘My Daughter Makes ₹1.8 Lakh Everyday..’: Deepfake Video Of Gaming App Featuring Sachin...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: Ayodhya Immersed In Spiritual Fervor As 'Jal Kalash Yatra' Marks...

Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: Ayodhya Immersed In Spiritual Fervor As 'Jal Kalash Yatra' Marks...

Iran-Pakistan Diplomatic Tensions Soar As Islamabad Expels Iranian Ambassador Following Tehran's...

Iran-Pakistan Diplomatic Tensions Soar As Islamabad Expels Iranian Ambassador Following Tehran's...

IND vs AFG: Stunned Bengaluru Crowd Goes Completely Silent As Virat Kohli Registers 1st Golden Duck...

IND vs AFG: Stunned Bengaluru Crowd Goes Completely Silent As Virat Kohli Registers 1st Golden Duck...

American Bully Dog Attacks, Bites 7-Year-Old Girl In Delhi's Rohini Area, FIR Registered Against...

American Bully Dog Attacks, Bites 7-Year-Old Girl In Delhi's Rohini Area, FIR Registered Against...

Telangana: Man Dies After Suffering Heart Attack On Palm Tree In Bhuvanagiri, Body Found Hanging...

Telangana: Man Dies After Suffering Heart Attack On Palm Tree In Bhuvanagiri, Body Found Hanging...