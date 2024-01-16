IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: 'Suresh Bhai, Poha-Jalebi Khaya Kya?', Indoreans Ask Star Cricketer Suresh Raina; Here's What He Replied (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video from the India vs. Afghanistan 2nd T20I held in Indore is being widely circulated by Indoreans on social media. The clip shows a fan asking former cricketer Suresh Raina if he had tried Indore's famous 'poha jalebi' yet. And Raina's reply won the hearts of the netizens.

In the video, the fans cheered loudly as Raina prepared for the shoot near the boundary. One of the excited fans asked, "Suresh bhai, poha jalebi khaya kya?"

"Kal Subah khaunga" (I will taste tomorrow for breakfast), Raina replied!

Raina was spotted in a wine shirt, black pants, and gray coat in the video.

Earlier, Dhoni praised Poha-Jalebi

Earlier, Star cricket player and former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen praising Indore's snacks in a video clip that has gone popular on social media.

Pride Indoreans expressed their enthusiasm by widely sharing the video on social media.

MS Dhoni, fondly known as the 'captain cool' was heard saying ‘I have been to Indore and had evening snacks there. There is no end to the food.’

Fan touches Kohli's feet

A fan broke through the security during the match on Sunday. Before being removed from the playing field by security staff, the fan touched and hugged Virat Kohli's feet. After the 2022 T20 World Cup, Virat was participating in his maiden T20I match.

The video of this fan moment is going viral on social media.

The famous batsman Virat Kohli not only wins over his fans' hearts with his performances, but his on-field behaviour also demonstrates his humanity.

At the boundary, security officers detained the man quickly, but Kohli stepped in and asked them to be kind to the fan.

Kohli's comeback

After a 14-month break, Kohli returned to T20 Internationals, where he last participated in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final. He made a cameo of 16 balls and 29 runs.